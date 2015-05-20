Thousands fleeing ISIS violence in Ramadi are being let into Baghdad

Stringer/Reuters Sunni people are pictured as they flee the violence in the city of Ramadi, Iraq May 15, 2015.

BAGHDAD (AP) — An Iraqi official says the government has granted conditional entry to Baghdad for thousands of displaced people fleeing violence in nearby Anbar province.

Athal al-Fahdawi, an Anbar councilman, said Wednesday that thousands of civilians from the city of Ramadi were allowed to cross a bridge spanning the Euphrates River and enter Baghdad province.

According to the International Organisation for Migration, more than 40,000 people have been displaced from Anbar province since Friday when the provincial capital Ramadi was conquered by the Islamic State group. In the past, people fleeing Anbar have been prevented from entering Baghdad due to fear that militants might mingle with the crowds and sneak into the capital.

NOW WATCH: Watch these giant container ships collide near the Suez Canal



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.