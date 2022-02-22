Search

VIDEO: Thousands evacuate eastern Ukraine over fears of war

Brittany Stephanis,Havovi Cooper
  • Residents of eastern Ukraine are evacuating to Russia over fears of war.
  • Putin has recognized two breakaway regions in Ukraine as independent.
  • Several countries including the US and UK have announced sanctions against Russia.

Videos show thousands of residents evacuating eastern Ukraine and crossing into Russia as fears grow that Putin is moving closer to war.

