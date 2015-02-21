Thousands escape burning luxury skyscraper in Dubai

Bryan Logan

Thousands of people have been forced to escape a burning skyscraper in Dubai. 

The Torch high-rise is a 79-story building in the Dubai Marina. Local media are reporting high winds have pushed flames throughout the 1,100-foot tower. It’s unclear whether anyone was injured.

Here are some pictures from coming in on social media:

Vine video shows bright flames engulfing what appears to be several stories of the high-rise.

More to come… 

