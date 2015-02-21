Thousands escape burning luxury skyscraper in Dubai

Thousands of people have been forced to escape a burning skyscraper in Dubai.

The Torch high-rise is a 79-story building in the Dubai Marina. Local media are reporting high winds have pushed flames throughout the 1,100-foot tower. It’s unclear whether anyone was injured.

Here are some pictures from coming in on social media:

While thousands have been evacuated. here is a before-and-after of the #Dubai skyscraper under #fire as we speak pic.twitter.com/Anv4FtSHhs

— David Haddad (@daveying99) February 21, 2015

#BREAKING Images posted online show fire breaks out in Dubai’s Torch skyscraper. No reported injuries yet.@RaMiAlGaDi pic.twitter.com/DBbOtVpGw3

— CCTVNEWS (@cctvnews) February 21, 2015

Vine video shows bright flames engulfing what appears to be several stories of the high-rise.

DEVELOPING: Witness videos show Torch Tower skyscaper in Dubai partially on fire: http://t.co/ATbsCWFlNb – VINE: https://t.co/oRo1Og6VQu

— Xana O’Neill (@xanaoneill) February 21, 2015

