Thousands Drop Progressive After The Company Allegedly Defended A Killer In Court

There doesn’t seem to be an end in sight for the damage caused to Progressive Insurance after comedian Matt Fisher claimed the company defended the driver who killed his sister in a car accident.Now, more than 2,000 people are calling out the company on Twitter for what they see as its less-than-desirable business practices, The Wall Street Journal’s Law Blog reported Monday.



Of those, more than 1,000 people have tweeted they dropped the company as their insurer and 1,600 have said they don’t want to do business with Progressive, according to law Blog.

The day Fisher first blogged about the case, 3,325 Twitter users tweeted about it, Law Blog reported, citing data from Crimson Hexagon. Of all the tweets about the case, 22 per cent were about how bad Progressive is as an insurer.

Progressive announced last week it reached an agreement with the Fisher family.

