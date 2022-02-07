VIDEO: Thousands across Canada are protesting COVID-19 restrictions

- Protesters and their trucks have taken over downtown Ottawa for over a week.
- They are rallying against vaccine mandates and other COVID-related restrictions.
- The protest has widened and now includes Canadians who are against government overreach.
Thousands of protesters in Canada are demonstrating against vaccine mandates for truckers and other COVID-related restrictions.
