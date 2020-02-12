I watched 'The Bachelor' for the first time in my life, and it felt like both a blood sport and a lesson in dating confidence

ABC Peter Weber (right) met 30 women in the premiere episode.

US reality television show “The Bachelor” returned for its 24th season last month.

This season’s bachelor is Peter Weber, a Delta Air Lines pilot and second runner-up on the 15th season of “The Bachelorette.”

As an Aussie living in London, I had never watched an episode of the reality show until I tuned into the season premiere.

Though I knew the show would be heavily produced, I didn’t realise how extreme it would be.

I was also surprised by the number of women in their early twenties who were already prepared to start a family.

Season 24 of “The Bachelor” opens with the ominous call of a hawk. From my flat in chilly London, I am immediately transported to the wild west, to the cradle of reality television.

It takes two hours of first-time “Bachelor” viewing for me to realise that the hawk’s screech was a medium for the realisation of the show’s central concept: savage displays of courtship.

According to the IMDB synopsis of the popular series, “A single bachelor dates multiple women over several weeks, narrowing them down to hopefully find his true love.”

In the case of this season, which features Delta Air Lines pilot Peter Weber as the “bachelor,” the 30 original contestants were aided with an impressive artillery of blindfolds, handcuffs, and clavicle-bearing gowns.

As an Aussie living in London, I had never watched an episode of the American reality series until the latest season premiere, which aired on January 6.

Here’s everything I noticed.

‘The Bachelor’ begins its tale at the end

Taking cues from ground-breaking, genre-bending films including “Memento” and “Pulp Fiction,” “The Bachelor” began its tale at the end.

At the beginning of the episode, there were flashes of the finale, with the bachelor being given shocking last-minute news. Haunting thuds rang out, making me believe that the “Lost” sound guy had been summoned out of retirement.

It turned out this pseudo-somber tone was but a porcelain veneer over the fangs beneath, a filler in the snarling upper lip. In seconds, a league of young, beautiful women materialised as upbeat stock music played with their perky screams. I mirrored the howling with an internal one of my own when I noticed the staggering length of this episode (three hours).

ABC

Does Peter have any character traits aside from flying planes?

In the first minute of the episode, producers inserted three indulgent shots of aircraft and one measly crotch zoom.

This led me to contemplate who the “bachelor” actually was. Was it Peter, or the prop plane that might’ve taken on sentient properties? I couldn’t shake the unease over fetishizing a flying machine that is unable to consent.

ABC

Early in the episode, Pilot Pete sported aviators, the ombre kind that Gisele Bundchen rocked in the early 2000s. He sauntered around an airport while a dollar-store “Top Gun” anthem played, despite him very clearly flying a prop plane, not a fighter jet.

None of this mattered to the producers, of course. Their mission was to carve out a new theme for this guy aside from him being the third runner-up on Hannah Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette.”

ABC

Though the contestants appear to have more depth than the bachelor, most only want to date him for the staff travel perks. This is hardly surprising given that Peter lacks banter skills and seems to speak only in hyperbole.

He mentioned that his “Bachelor” journey was sure to go down as “the most beautiful love story ever.” Surely he knows that in a world of Michelle and Barack, Jim and Pam, and almost every single woman and their vibrator, this is a stretch, right? Right?

Our bachelor also comes armed with the shabbiest – and at times, most baffling – compliments. He says to one contestant: “Your eyes are insane,” which immediately calls to mind an image of Krumm from “Aaahh!!! Real Monsters.”

ABC

Some contestants will do anything to shine

Contestants on ABC’s “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” can come up with their own entrances on the show, which sees them step out of a limo to meet the bachelor for the first time.

In this case, one woman made cargo sexy by arriving bent into a zipped suitcase, and many wore a variation of plane wings and feathered wings.

ABC

Themed entrances aside, one contestant introduced herself by making a quip about her “hairless pu—,” and another handed Pilot Pete a roll of condoms.

ABC

Makeout scenes are made even worse by the sound effects

It doesn’t take much to notice that this program sure values a makeout scene. Those tongues were working hard, but guess who was working harder? The sound team recording those ferocious slurping noises.

A steady snog reel culminated in a haunting shot of our hero laying it on thick with one of the contestants. The ensuing aesthetic deeply resembled the film poster of family blockbuster “The Human Centipede,” and I went to sleep that night thinking only of this.

ABC / Six Entertainment

A surprising amount of contestants are ready to start a family

To balance out the gratuitous makeout shots, producers made sure to slap some wholesome family values in there. Peter’s parents have been married for millennia. He and his parents have an adorable catchphrase in Spanish. Their residence is kitted out in some highly inspirational decor.

ABC

The wholesome family theme is echoed when he meets his matches who reveal their parents have been happily married for three decades, making us kids of divorced parents feel really stable.

I was surprised to learn that many of the contestants – most of them being in their early twenties – mentioned how thrilled they were to start a family. Family, in this instance, might just mean coupling up, but if it meant they were ready for children, it seemed they were rushing into things.

Still, these admissions make sense given that American women first become mothers far earlier than women in other developed nations.

It was hard to watch so many women cry

Beginning with Simon Cowell raking delusional “American Idol” contestants and Paris Hilton literally raking manure on “The Simple Life,” acute emotional pain has always been at the core of reality television. For the 24th season of “The Bachelor,” this is still central to its mission. I cannot stress this enough.

Aside from a stirring visual representation of a contestant’s motion sickness being linked to a chunder-inducing teacup ride as a child, I didn’t enjoy the exploitation of the women’s pain. As much as producers would like me to, I couldn’t feast upon the nine shots of women crying their eyes out over a guy who is dating 30 women. Having cried over approximately two pilots in my lifetime, this was hard to watch.

Things did take a turn for me when I saw the bachelor’s mother cry.

The moment she wailed “don’t let her go, don’t let her go,” followed by a whimpering “bring her home to us,” my body was seized with cackles. Eventually, I calmed down enough to ponder whether my ex-boyfriend’s mother ever pleaded with him not to dump me.

ABC

There are some major production oversights

The producers meddle in so much of the drama, but they also seem to step back in curious moments. For example, they don’t call out a contestant who cheated in an obstacle course and they didn’t offer touch-ups to Hannah Ann before she gave an interview with blatant pash rash.

ABC

Also, despite there being 78 producers on set (my best guess), this lass in the middle here apparently couldn’t get a drink refill.

ABC

It’s both a blood sport and a lesson in dating

The cocktail portion of the evening brought me back to the hawk’s mating call in the opening scene. The women ruthlessly went about interrupting each other’s conversations with Peter, preying on the more docile ones to get face time with the star.

Patrick Tully, a psychotherapist who is a licensed marriage and family therapist, previously told Insider that the show seems to be reinforcing the unhealthy idea that women should view other women as enemies, and that romantic relationships should always win out over friendships.

I, meanwhile, saw it as both a blood sport and a lesson in dating.

ABC

I didn’t want to adopt these cut-throat techniques, but I did crave these levels of confidence.

There’s nothing empowering about competing for the affections of a man, but there is something oddly feminist about the way the women ignore gendered rituals of courtship and aren’t ashamed to make their interest clear.

“The Bachelor” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

