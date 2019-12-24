33 thoughts I had while watching 'Love Actually' for the first time

Universal Pictures Where in Dick Curtis’ name were they hiding an entire New Orleans parade of brass instruments?

At age 26, I just watched “Love Actually” for the first time. It’s one of the first holiday films I’ve ever seen.

The film wasn’t unbearable, however many parts of it have clearly not aged well, including its sexist and stereotypical treatment of female characters.

Some elements of the film did stand the test of time, though, including the turtlenecks, the ability of Dido’s music to transform a scene, and Keira Knightley’s newsboy cap. Oh, and Colin Firth.

It’s that stomach-turning time of the year when Netflix is releasing holiday films faster than it can churn out vegan documentaries, teen soap operas, or unholy content that exists purely to serve the algorithm.

I also seemingly can’t ride the tube without being confronted by posters of “Last Christmas,” with Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding ruminating in eyebrow bliss at every stop.

These festive film cues reminded me of how behind I am in the Christmas movie stakes.

The concept of holiday movies don’t sit well with me. They exist in a lawless realm of cinema, immune to the kind of scrutiny reserved for beloved musicals created by Oscar-winning filmmakers – meow – or space sagas with lifelong fans.

Still, Christmas is a time for nostalgia on tap, a time for people to ditch their regular entertainment habits in favour of mindless, mulled wine-fuelled viewing.

I decided it was probably time I allowed myself to try it out to see if it would exorcise my inner Grinch.

I began my journey into holiday films with one of the pre-Netflix alleged greats, “Love Actually,” long considered to be one of the best Christmas films.

Fortunately, I crawled from this 2.5 hour flick having learned two vital lessons – the first being that I will never watch this film again, and the second being that guys should really wear more turtlenecks these days.

Here are 33 thoughts I had during my first viewing.

1. One minute into the film and Hugh Grant brings up 9/11. This is a shock. I am further transported back in time with a glimpse of a Nokia 3310.

2. Not two minutes in and the title of the movie has been mentioned, reminding me of a “Family Guy” scene.

3. Is this footage of real people? If so, I feel quite fragile because I’ve never actually been greeted at Heathrow before, and I really struggle to navigate the London tube system alone with my car-sized suitcase.

4. Bill Nighy is sporting one of those patchwork blouses that every basic boy in Shoreditch wears. Chuck on a crop beanie and needle in some tats.

5. I like the mischievous smile Nighy gives when he mentions his Christmas track is a dumpster fire. This kind of self-awareness gives me hope for the sentimental cash-grab to follow.

6. Colin Firth mentions he loves his cosy sweater-wearing, effortlessly tousled girlfriend even when she’s sick and looks “disgusting.” There is nothing remotely gross about her. Her nose is just red.

7. Not five minutes in and we’re presented with a third storyline. I’m not sure how I’m going to keep up at this point. I have white face blindness and will forget these characters instantly.

8. Say, is there a name for that idiosyncratic flute trill that sounds during every rom-com to signal light sexual intrigue? I hear it now, and guess what? It’s not arousing me in the slightest.

9. Where in Dick Curtis’ name were they hiding an entire New Orleans parade of brass instruments? Are all guests musically trained? Was that a requirement for an invite? I only ask this because if it were my wedding, my friends and family would struggle to produce something other than a guitar that hasn’t been tuned in a while.

10. Laura Linney and this boy look like siblings.

11. You’ll find this character in most hostels. He’ll be spending most of his time in his bunk watching “The Big Bang Theory,” dining heavily on his conviction that chicks apparently dig his accent.

12. I get that it’s said in tough love, but Emma Thompson’s character saying: “Get a grip, people hate sissies” was hard to hear. A turtleneck-clad Liam Neeson is grieving his very dead wife yet he’s not permitted to cry. Even Neeson isn’t free from the burdens of toxic masculinity, it would appear.

13. There’s no denying that Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson, and Alan Rickman had the same hair stylist on set. A lot of tress twinning happening here.

14. I spy a half-complete Gherkin! The building in its cucumber phase. This reminds me of hummus, so I take my first snack break. I didn’t know it yet, but this would be the first of six during the film.

15. I’m going to need a little insight into Linney’s butterfly brooches. Are these for some kind of awareness day, or is she just keen on heinous clothing trinkets? Wardrobe, are we sure these touches enhance her character?

16. Who is seriously planning an office Christmas party three weeks before Christmas? Get it together!

17. Firth’s massive cardigan here exudes noticeable BDE*.

18. There I was prematurely thinking the cardigan was Best Supporting Knit of the film, and then this big daddy, hygge-the-halls turtleneck swaggers in!

19. “Our special relationship is still very special.” Really? I know the filmmakers didn’t want to bore rom-com lovers with foreign affairs chat, but surely they could have written the US president to sound more convincing and less like he was being paid $US10 to deliver a testimonial in a matchmaking infomercial.

20. The radio station is blasting a song by a Californian R&B group after saying it would like to play something “patriotic” for Britain?

21. Firth’s jumbo cardigan returns and the typewriter gets some much-deserved screen time. Seconds later, the turtleneck returns. What is the rhyme or reason to these alternating knits? Is it weather dependent or something more connected to mood and sexual tension?

22. Keira Knightley’s sartorial energy here is dangerously close to a young Robert De Niro in “Godfather II.” Also, Knightley’s character has no other traits aside from simply being nice. She’s been written to simply be cute to the boys and to deliver some career-defining chin acting. Besides, is she even of legal age to wed?

23. Knightley legitimately just said: “I’m nice. I really am,” proving I am an oracle.

24. I love Dido. I can’t wait to stride to work through the frigid January air and blast “Here With Me.” I’m pleased this movie has given me at least that. However, I’m not convinced this bloke and Knightley’s story arc merited this fire track quite so soon. Still, I’m grateful that the guy zips up his sweater right on the beat. I’m imagining a thunderous round of high-fiving in the editing suite.

25. Wait wait wait. Natalie is being called “chubby?” What is with British rom-coms really hammering the opinion that average-sized women are chubby? “Bridget Jones’s Diary,” I am looking at you.

26. Did this elf just call his dad Daniel? Oh. Only now just realising Neeson is the stepdad. In an alternate cinematic universe is his blood daughter in “Taken” the child he has with Claudia Schiffer?

27. Who is driving around central London in their own car after a big Christmas party? Also, I’m so erotically confused that this hunk is the bejewelled king Xerxes in “300.”

28. What is with this gratuitous and morose strip scene that involves far too much red (we get it, she’s the archetypal temptress! Scarlet lingerie = slut!) and a bedroom that looks like an IKEA display room that didn’t quite make it to store? This film is obsessed with reducing its female characters to submissive stereotypes.

29. Before the May Queen scene in “Midsommar,” this was cinema’s most suspenseful scene involving florals.

30. The Emma Thompson weeping to Joni Mitchell scene could have been three to four hours shorter.

31. I notice that one of Neeson’s fingers is the size of his on-screen son’s head. Moreover, their familial bond is the only love story I’m vouching for in this movie.

32. How the hell does Mr. Darcy know exactly where his crush’s family lives?

33. Films like “Memento” and “The Prestige” have mastered the cinematic technique of beginning the film with the ending. When “Love Actually” tries this with the airport arrivals scene, it’s feloniously sappy and overdone. There is more swelling music than dialogue.

