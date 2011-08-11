Thought Equity Motion Raises $25 Million More

Kevin Shaff is the CEO and founder of Thought Equity Motion.

Thought Equity Motion, a footage licensing and video platform services company for media outlets such as Sony Pictures Entertainment, BBC Motion Gallery, etc, has raised another $25 million from a “major media-focused private equity firm.”Last year, the Colorado-based company had a revenue run rate of $25 million and grew 60% from the year prior. We estimated its valuation to be $200 million in the 2010 Business Insider’s Digital 100 list.



Thought Equity Motion works with more than 400 rights holders and digitizes, archives, and manages metadata for quality video. Its investors include Adams Street Partners, Jona, Inc., Vista Ventures, Access Venture Partners, and Syncom Venture Partners.

