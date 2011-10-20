Those "Sniper Layoffs" At AOL Are Real

Photo: @ariannahuff

A couple weeks ago, a tipster told us AOL is going through “sniper layoffs.”This source wrote:



I’m a recently departed NY AOLer, leaving after having been there 7+ years. Had dinner with former AOL colleague last night. She recounted several “snipe” layoffs that have taken place over last few weeks. Sounded like sales development was hit, corporate communications, marketing.

Turns out these layoffs are real, according to a credible source close to a group of laid-off AOL employees.

They don’t seem particularly wide-scale. It feels like minor cost-cutting.

We briefed AOL on the details of this post and have not heard back.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.