Those Girls will spend Steve Baxter's $70,000 Shark Tank cash on iced tea

Drinks makers Lauren Davie and Elena Andoniou will be using $70,000 from Shark Tank investor Steve Baxter to make more iced tea and open up in new cities.

Their beverage company, Those Girls, won the funding from Baxter, an internet pioneer and start-up investor, on the finale of Network Ten’s Shark Tank program.

The women, who’ve known each other all their lives, were initially going to use the money for bottling, but instead they decided to concentrate on expanding from Melbourne to Sydney, and then nationally.

Baxter says: “As I tend to say, it’s very often the founders behind a start-up that I choose to invest my money in. I think Those Girls is a striking example of this, as Lauren’s and Elena’s vibrant energy, hard working attitude and business wits are what won me over in the end.”

Those Girls have a non-alcoholic winter and summer menu, specialising in iced tea combinations in warmer months and hot cider when the weather cools.

The concept was born during a visit to New York’s Central Park. Following a conversation shared over a cup of steaming, freshly brewed chai, the best friends were inspired to share their favourite iced tea and hot ciders back in Australia.

“I tried every flavour of iced tea that the girls had and I loved them all,” says Baxter. “And I’m not much of an iced tea drinker so that’s saying something. I have been working with Those Girls for a few months now. They are great at what they do and I can see a big future for them and the brand.”

The flavours include lime and mint mojito, strawberry and rosemary, pineapple sun tea, blueberry and mint, ginger, lemon and honey, hibiscus heart tea and lemonade.

