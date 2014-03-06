The Classic Corvettes That Fell Into A Sinkhole Are In Surprisingly Good Condition

Three of the eight classic Corvettes that fell into a sinkhole under the National Corvette Museum in February have been recovered, and they’re in surprisingly good condition.

Despite tumbling nearly 30 feet, the 2009 “Blue Devil” ZR1 looks like it barely has a scratch on it.

The 1962 Corvette that landed on its tail “sustained minimal damage,” including a minor crack in the rear end and an eight-inch split in the right front fender, according to Chevrolet.

The third car that’s been pulled out, the 40th Anniversary Corvette, “looks much worse than it really is,” John Spencer, the managing integration manager for Corvette, said. Most of the body panels and glass need to be replaced, but the frame, suspension, and steering gear are in good shape.

These three cars “are in remarkably good shape,” according to Spencer. But the other five aren’t so lucky. They are “either partially or totally covered in debris. We expect their recovery to be much more challenging, and the cars to be in much worse condition.”

General Motors will oversee the restoration of the eight cars at its Mechanical Assembly facility outside Detroit.

