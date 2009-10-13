Those Amazing Chinese Skyscrapers Are Totally Vacant

We wouldn’t put much credibility into this (at all), still we were amused by this video made in China showing how all those wonderful, modern skycrapers you see are totally vacant. (via HotAir). (Added: As noted by a commenter, the host is hedge fund manager Hugh Hendry) That being said, if anecdotal evidence off of YouTube isn’t how you like researching a country’s real estate scene, beneath it is a CBRE report on the state of the property market. It’s far less negative (and less fun).



China Property Market Scoreboard



