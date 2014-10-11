Twitter Has Fallen In Love With This Unintentionally Terrible Scottish Travel Agent Ad

Lara O'Reilly
Thorne Travel adYouTube/Thorne TravelThe awesome ladies (and a man) of Thorne Travel.

An independent travel agent from a small town in Scotland has created a so-terrible-it’s-hilarious promotional video, as it looks to drum up custom and bring a little bit of sunshine to the dull October climate. 

Twitter has immediately fallen in love.

The video view count, at the time of writing, is currently stuck at 4,912 but that’s because YouTube tends to freeze the number on the first few days of an upload to audit the incoming traffic.

But judging by the Twitter reaction today alone, it’s clear that number is going to get a lot higher.

For context, Thorne Travel is based in Kilwinning, Scotland, not far from the middle of nowhere. But they have gone all out in terms of choreographed acrobatics and bargain bucket special effects.

We’ve picked out the best bits.

Enter the sassy Thorne Travel team.

Thorne Travel 1YouTube

And, er, this guy. (He has to give that costume back when they’re done shooting.)

 

Thorne Travel 2YouTube

 

For absolutely no apparent reason there is a teen dance troupe.

Thorn Travel 3YouTube

And we’re equally baffled as to why travel agents suddenly have magic powers to transform girls into brides.

Thorne Travel 4Thorne Travel

We’re just going to leave this scene here without comment.

Thorne Travel 5Thorne Travel

Come on Thorne Travel, you’re not fooling us that’s actually the woman from the cruises desk. The shoes don’t even match!

Thorne Travel 6Thorne Travel

Thorne Travel has made it to the big time. There’s ticker tape and everything.

Thorne Travel 7Thorne Travel

We salute you Thorne Travel. Once just a humble travel agent, now internet superstars. You deserve a holiday.

Here’s the full ad:

