Here's How 'Thor: The Dark World' Looks Without Visual Effects

Along with top-grossing animated picture “Frozen,” “Thor: The Dark World” just helped Disney have its best quarter at the company.

The film has made more than $644.8 million worldwide. If you’ve seen the sequel, you know it’s filled with visual effects.

It took a series of VFX companies — Blur Studio, The Third Floor, Luma Pictures, Method Studios, and Double Negative — to bring the film to life.

Many of the studios have released videos breaking down exactly how the movie was made.

A lot of blue and green doubles for everything from Thor’s beautiful home of Asgard to big-action sequences.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.