Here's How 'Thor: The Dark World' Looks Without Visual Effects

Kirsten Acuna
Thor loki thor the dark worldDisney

Along with top-grossing animated picture “Frozen,” “Thor: The Dark World” just helped Disney have its best quarter at the company.

The film has made more than $644.8 million worldwide. If you’ve seen the sequel, you know it’s filled with visual effects.

It took a series of VFX companies — Blur Studio, The Third Floor, Luma Pictures, Method Studios, and Double Negative — to bring the film to life.

Many of the studios have released videos breaking down exactly how the movie was made.

A lot of blue and green doubles for everything from Thor’s beautiful home of Asgard to big-action sequences.

London was perfectly safe ...

... when it looked like a ship was tearing it apart.

A lot of the film's dark scenes ...

... were actually filmed in blue, sunny skies.

While Thor's home of Asgard may have looked beautiful on screen ...

... it was a lot of blue screen.

When a blue screen wasn't needed ...

... other scenes were pre-visualized through animation first.

A fight scene with Thor ...

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/53695cececad04b87545c44a-/thor-the-dark-world%20.gif' alt='Thor the dark world ' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')

… was pre-visualized on computers.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/53695ceceab8ead34d1b93e0-/thor-the-dark-world-animation.gif' alt='Thor the dark world animation' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')

Here's how rainbow bridge Bifröst seen in both films comes to life.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/53696032ecad04107c45c44a-/rainbow-road-asgard-thor.gif' alt='Rainbow road asgard thor' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')

While it looked like Thor was surrounded in rubble …

... it was really just one car and a blue screen.

In fact, that entire car scene...

... was no more than some cars ...

... and added blue screens.

When Loki was having his giant fight with Thor in another world ...

... it was just the dueling brothers, dirt, and a big green backdrop.

While it looks like Thor is getting tossed around ...

... he's actually safely harnessed.

We can't decide whether villain Malekith (Christopher Eccleston) looks more menacing in CGI …

... or just make-up.

And while Malekith's entire legion of henchmen may have looked really ominous ...

... they don't look half as scary without the dark smoke and towering ship behind them.

'Thor: The Dark World' was one of last year's big hits.

Now, check out what movies you should be seeing this summer >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.