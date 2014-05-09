Here's How 'Thor: The Dark World' Looks Without Visual Effects

Along with top-grossing animated picture “Frozen,” “Thor: The Dark World” just helped Disney have its best quarter at the company.
The film has made more than $644.8 million worldwide. If you’ve seen the sequel, you know it’s filled with visual effects.
It took a series of VFX companies — Blur Studio, The Third Floor, Luma Pictures, Method Studios, and Double Negative — to bring the film to life.
Many of the studios have released videos breaking down exactly how the movie was made.
A lot of blue and green doubles for everything from Thor’s beautiful home of Asgard to big-action sequences.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/53695cececad04b87545c44a-/thor-the-dark-world%20.gif' alt='Thor the dark world ' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/53695ceceab8ead34d1b93e0-/thor-the-dark-world-animation.gif' alt='Thor the dark world animation' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/53696032ecad04107c45c44a-/rainbow-road-asgard-thor.gif' alt='Rainbow road asgard thor' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.