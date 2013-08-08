New 'Thor: The Dark World' Trailer Puts 'Avengers' Villain Loki Front And Center

Everyone is on Loki’s case in a new trailer for “Thor: The Dark World.”

Disney and Marvel released a new trailer as part of YouTube’s inaugural Geek Week and Thor’s older, wiser brother is getting threatened and slapped around.

Guess it makes sense since he only attempted to take control of New York City and obliterate its population in “The Avengers.”

This time, it looks like everyone’s favourite Avengers villain is turning over a new leaf after brother Thor employs his help to save Earth. (We’re not sure why he just doesn’t call up Tony Stark.)

Tom Hiddleston, Chris Hemsworth, and Natalie Portman reprise their roles in the film.

“Thor: The Dark World” comes to theatres November 8.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.