The 13 Best And Worst Things About 'Thor: The Dark World'

Disney / Marvel Both Loki and Thor appear in the Thor sequel; however, one carries this film much more than the other.

“Thor: The Dark World” is a very fun movie.

The film commanded the box-office opening weekend with a huge $86 million.

We saw the film over the weekend, and while it’s not perfect, it is a very satisfying sequel with the latter half of the film being much better than the first.

We’re not convinced this film was Thor’s movie as much as it was Loki’s, and that’s perfectly ok.

Though we were supposed to be focused on Thor and his quest to stop a dark lord from engulfing the universe in darkness, we often found ourselves more entranced with the God of Thunder’s brother and his separate storyline.

Nothing against Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tom Hiddleston (Loki) just nailed his role every time on screen.

