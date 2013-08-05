The New 'Thor: The Dark World' Poster Looks Exactly Like The One For 'Iron Man 3'

Kirsten Acuna

Disney and Marvel released a new poster for “Thor: The Dark World” late last week.

The poster isn’t anything special. It shows off Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and his lady friend Jane (Natalie Portman) front and center, and highlights prominent villains creeping ominously in the background along with a slew of secondary and tertiary characters.

However, the poster does feel awfully similar to another Marvel-themed poster from earlier this year.

First, check out the new “Thor” poster below:

Thor the dark world posterDisney / Marvel

Now, take a look at one of Disney and Marvel’s posters for “Iron Man 3”:

Iron man 3 posterDisney / Marvel

Let’s take a closer look.

Both women are clinging close lead men Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr. Also note that their glances are in opposite directions.

Thor iron man 3 poseDisney / Marvel

The villains are prominently displayed in the background. We’re still unsure of Loki’s intentions in the upcoming “Thor.”

Thor iron man villainsMarvel / Disney

Sidekicks and allies are featured on the side.

Thor iron man alliesDisney / Marvel

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

“Thor: The Dark World” comes to theatres November 8. A new trailer for the film debuts Wednesday.

