The New 'Thor: The Dark World' Poster Looks Exactly Like The One For 'Iron Man 3'

Disney and Marvel released a new poster for “Thor: The Dark World” late last week.

The poster isn’t anything special. It shows off Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and his lady friend Jane (Natalie Portman) front and center, and highlights prominent villains creeping ominously in the background along with a slew of secondary and tertiary characters.

However, the poster does feel awfully similar to another Marvel-themed poster from earlier this year.

First, check out the new “Thor” poster below:

Now, take a look at one of Disney and Marvel’s posters for “Iron Man 3”:

Let’s take a closer look.

Both women are clinging close lead men Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr. Also note that their glances are in opposite directions.

The villains are prominently displayed in the background. We’re still unsure of Loki’s intentions in the upcoming “Thor.”

Sidekicks and allies are featured on the side.

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

“Thor: The Dark World” comes to theatres November 8. A new trailer for the film debuts Wednesday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.