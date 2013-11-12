'Thor' Sequel Easily Crushes The Competition, But Doesn't Hit $US100 Million Opening Weekend

With no competition at the box office this weekend, “

Thor: The Dark World” easily won the weekend.

The sequel didn’t beat expectations that had the film possibly soaring to $100 million for the weekend. Then again, it sounded like analysts got a little number happy when they saw how well the film opened overseas. Considering the first film debuted to $65.7 million in 2011, it would be a huge jump for the film to perform that much better.

While the God of Thunder is probably the next most recognised Marvel superhero after Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man — if not for his actual powers than for his costarring brother Loki who acted as the big bad villain in “The Avengers” — he’s no Tony Stark. As a reminder, “Iron Man 3” commanded a massive $175.3 opening weekend.

So how well did “Thor 2” perform compared to other Marvel films?

As expected the film performed better than the first, a number that’s about spot on with what the first “Captain America” movie made in 2011; however, the sequel was a bit far from the $US100 million mark. It didn’t even hit $US90 million.

Out of the top 10 this week is Kimberly Peirce’s “Carrie” remake which made $US39.6 million worldwide and Ridley Scott’s bomb, “The Counselor” which has accrued $US23 million at theatres.

Here are this week’s winners and losers in Hollywood:

10. Despite another animated cartoon, Sony’s “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2” stays in the top 10 with another $US2.8 million. The movie hasn’t performed as well as the 2009 original ($243 million worldwide), but is one of Sony’s highest-grossing animated pictures taking in $US191 million worldwide.

9. The wide release of Rachel McAdams’ next love story, “About Time” didn’t make big waves with $US5.2 million. The quirky dramedy is performing much better overseas having earned $US38.2 million overseas.

8. Tom Hanks’ “Captain Phillips” keeps chugging along adding another $US5.8 million this week to its $US146 million haul.

7. “12 Years a Slave” adds another 734 theatres and another $US6.6 million to its $US17.3 million total. The film is being pushed as a lead to win the Oscars.

6. After six weeks, “Gravity” continues to stun audiences earning another $US8.4 million. Now, the Alfonso Cuaron space epic has made almost $US500 million worldwide.

5. “Ender’s Game” dropped a big four spots from last week’s introduction at the box office with $US10.3 million. 28 years in the making, the film cost a hefty $US110 million to make and has made $US53 million worldwide. It’s most likely the film will fall quickly out of the top 10 after the next two weeks when Jennifer Lawrence returns in “The Hunger Games.”

4. Last week’s other new release, “Last Vegas,” a “Hangover”-esque film featuring Robert De Niro and Morgan Freeman depose one spot making $US11.1 million.

3. Relativity’s animated picture “Free Birds” about turkeys narrowly edges out De Niro and Freeman earning $US11.2 million. The Woody Harrelson and Owen Wilson cartoon cost an estimated $US55 million to make and has earned $US30.2 million at theatres. “Free Birds” has a shelf life of another two and a half weeks before Disney’s anticipated Thanksgiving flick, “Frozen.”

2. The boys of “Jackass” continue to hold the box office — barely — as “Bad Grandpa” takes in another $US11.3 million. After three weeks, the Johnny Knoxville film has made $US100 million. It cost an estimated $US15 million to make.

1. No other studio wanted to go up against an Avenger this weekend and rightfully so. “Thor: The Dark World” racked up $US86.1 million. That’s a big jump from the first film’s $65.7 million opening in 2011 undoubtedly in part thanks to last year’s massive “Avengers” flick. The sequel starring Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston cost an estimated $US170 million. Having opened overseas prior to its US release, the film has already made a huge $US327 million worldwide.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.