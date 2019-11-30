Thor the bulky bulldog wins National Dog Show 'because of his outstanding overall attitude'

Mark Makela / Getty Thor the English bulldog celebrates his victory.

Thor, a chunky 2-year-old English bulldog, waddled his way to winning the 18th Annual National Dog Show, which aired on Thanksgiving Day.

He was lauded for his “structure” and “overall outstanding attitude and presence.”

The choice is a stark contrast to the lithesome whippet who won Best in Show last year, delighting pet owners who find the choice more relatable.

Bulldogs are the fourth most popular dog in America and are known for their “friendly, courageous, calm” demeanour, according to the American Kennel Club.

It was a Thanksgiving day miracle: amidst travel nightmares, inevitable family squabbles, and cooking mishaps, a loveable bulldog named Thor waddled his way to victory at the 18th National Dog Show.

The bulky 2-year-old bully from Texas, whose full name is GCHG Diamond Gold Majesu Pisko Bulls, took the crown from his breed’s antithesis, a lithesome whippet named Whiskey, delighting pet owners everywhere who find the choice much more, well, relatable.

Thor the bulldog won Best in Show at the National Dog Show. Of course he did. Bulldogs rule! ❤️ ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/nLdBd9kvN4 — UMN Duluth (@UMNDuluth) November 28, 2019

Just As We've All Known, English Bulldogs Are The Best Dogs In The World After Thor Won "Best In Show" At The National Dog Showhttps://t.co/kk7MUvD09m pic.twitter.com/tFU1tNLmw2 — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) November 29, 2019

Thanks Thor for putting us back on the Map. #NationalDogShow https://t.co/PlZvzNJ5DH pic.twitter.com/UzTCBiU9tJ — Bob the bulldog (@Bobthebulldog3) November 29, 2019

“Thor won today because of his structure and because he moves so well,” his handler, Eduardo Paris of Houston, Texas, who toppled over to hug the pooch when it was awarded Best in Show, told People.

According to Best in Show judge Charlotte Patterson, the English Bulldog took the cake – er, bone – for his “outstanding overall attitude and presence.”

To earn his No. 1 spot on the paw-dium, Thor won the non-sporting group, then beat out the winners of their respective groups, including Nick, a Siberian husky, Daniel the golden retriever, Blaine the soft-coated wheaten terrier, Sophia the old English sheepdog, Bono the Havanese, and Maddie the pharaoh hound.

In all, Thor out-shined more than 19,000 other pups who entered the competition. More than 20 million people tuned in to the two-hour broadcast that trailed Santa’s appearance at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.

Shutterstock Bulldogs may look lazy, but they still need regular exercise.

Bulldogs are popular family dogs whose face is “the universal symbol of courage and tenacity.”

Thor’s handler Eduardo Paris told People the pooch is “a very active and sweet dog,” who loves to play with other dogs, including his chihuahua housemates. “He has a great temperament and is wonderful with children,” Paris added.

His owner, Kara Gordon, told InStyle he also enjoys chasing balls, napping, sniffing, and “jumping on any sofa or chair around, exploring outside, and just looking cute.” He maintains his figure by eating salmon and rice (well, the dog food variety) and the occasional part-skim string cheese as a treat.

“He is also sweet as pie and so patient,” Gordon said. “He’s a pleasure in every sense. SUCH a good boy!!”

That temperament is typical of bulldogs, the fifth most popular breed in the United States, according to the American Kennel Club.

“Kind but courageous, friendly but dignified, the bulldog is a thick-set, low-slung, well-muscled bruiser whose ‘sourmug’ face is the universal symbol of courage and tenacity,” AKC’s website summarises. “These docile, loyal companions adapt well to town or country.”

Like any pet, caring for a bulldog isn’t all wags and bones. The breed’s short snout can make its breathing labored especially in warm months and Thor, for one, also needs to have his “facial folds wiped and dried,” Gordon told InStyle.

All hail Thor!

