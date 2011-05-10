Will "Thor" Join The Ranks Of These 10 Most Bankable Movie Superheroes?

The hammer “Thor” (starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman) dropped on this weekend’s box office was smaller than expected — $66 million — but nobody’s complaining about that opening.



The question, now, is how well “Thor” will perform over the duration of its box office run.

And the producers and studios behind upcoming superhero summer openings — “Green Lantern,” “X-Men: First Class,” “Captain America: The First Avenger” — will be watching closely.

They’ll all be hoping their latex-clad leads will yield great returns — because these movies are all big-time investments.

