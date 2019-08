Marvel just dropped the first trailer for “Thor: Ragnarok” and it looks incredible. Thor, Loki, and the other Asgardians are all back, and the trailer even shows off Gladiator Hulk and Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster! The movie is scheduled to hit theatres in the US on November 3rd, 2017.

