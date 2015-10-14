Thor just joined Instagram and his first photo is of a giant snake in his backyard

Thor, otherwise known as Chris Hemsworth, just joined Instagram.
And in true Aussie spirit, the Hollywood heart-throb’s first photo is of a massive snake, slithering through his backyard.
“Hangin’ with the locals in my backyard… the real Jurassic Park!,” Hemsworth writes.
While he has only been on the social platform for a day his single photo has attracted 33.6k likes.
Here’s the photo:
In June, Hemsworth signed on for an iconic role in the ‘Ghostbusters’ reboot.
The best part? He’s reportedly playing a secretary, originally played by Annie Potts in 1984.
Someone recently snapped a photo of Hemsworth on the ‘Ghostbusters’ set that might reveal a plot twist. See the pics here.
‘Ghostbusters’ comes out July 15, 2016.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.