Thor just joined Instagram and his first photo is of a giant snake in his backyard

Thor, otherwise known as Chris Hemsworth, just joined Instagram.

And in true Aussie spirit, the Hollywood heart-throb’s first photo is of a massive snake, slithering through his backyard.

“Hangin’ with the locals in my backyard… the real Jurassic Park!,” Hemsworth writes.

While he has only been on the social platform for a day his single photo has attracted 33.6k likes.

Here’s the photo:

Hangin' with the locals in my backyard… the real Jurassic Park! A photo posted by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Oct 12, 2015 at 9:59am PDT

In June, Hemsworth signed on for an iconic role in the ‘Ghostbusters’ reboot.

The best part? He’s reportedly playing a secretary, originally played by Annie Potts in 1984.

Someone recently snapped a photo of Hemsworth on the ‘Ghostbusters’ set that might reveal a plot twist. See the pics here.

‘Ghostbusters’ comes out July 15, 2016.

