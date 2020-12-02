Natalie Portman reacts to 'Thor 4' costar Chris Hemsworth's ripped Instagram photo: 'It's otherworldly'

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Natalie Portman weighed in on ‘Thor 4’ costar Chris Hemsworth’s recent workout photo.

Natalie Portman participated in a new virtual interview with Jimmy Kimmel and said that she’s been training hard for her role in the fourth “Thor” movie, titled “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

Portman also commented on costar Chris Hemsworth’s recent Instagram photo, which showed off his shredded physique.

“It’s otherworldly,” she said, adding that Hemsworth’s “looking good” and she feels “a lot of pressure.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Natalie Portman reacted to “Thor 4” costar Chris Hemsworth‘s recent workout photo that he posted on Instagram, which showed off his bulging muscles.

“It’s otherworldly,” Portman said of Hemsworth’s physique during a virtual appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” that aired on Monday. “I feel like I’m so unversed in what muscles do and how they get like that.”

“I was like, ‘Does the blood drain out of you when you use your muscles?’ cause it looks so white, doesn’t it?” the actress added, referring to her costar’s seemingly uneven tan. “I feel like it’s a t-shirt tan. Right? Is that what’s happening?”

Portman then jokingly offered to help Hemsworth even out his skin tone.

“Oh, Chris, we got to get you some spray tan,” she said. “We got to help with the muscle pictures.”

The actress, who stars as Jane Foster in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, also told Kimmel that she’s currently in Australia filming the fourth instalment of “Thor,” titled “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2019.

The movie, directed by Taika Waititi, will star Hemsworth as the titular character, Portman as Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, and Christian Bale as a villain.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” star Chris Pratt will appear in the film as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, which makes sense since the Star-Lord and Thor team-up was teased at the end of 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.”

Like Portman, Pratt also recently weighed in on Hemsworth’s impressive muscles.

In “Thor 4,” Portman will be wielding the hammer and said her character will become the Mighty Thor. The “Black Swan” star also told Kimmel that, like Hemsworth, she’s been stepping up her exercise routine in preparation.

“[I’m] trying to train and look like an action figure at some point, hopefully,” the Oscar-winning actress said.

“He’s looking good,” Portman said of Hemsworth. “It’s a lot of pressure. I’m gonna look like his little grandma next to him.”

Watch the video below (Portman talks about Hemsworth at 4:00).

Read more:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.