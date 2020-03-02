‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is expected to hit theaters in July 2022. Here’s what we know about the movie, so far.

- The fourth “Thor” film, titled “Thor: Love and Thunder,” will be released on July 8, 2022.
- Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Natalie Portman will reprise their roles.
- Christian Bale is also joining the MCU as a villain named Gorr the God Butcher in “Thor 4.”
During an appearance on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in October 2019, the Oscar winner confirmed that Korg will be back for “Love and Thunder.”
Waititi also participated in an Instagram Live video as part of a “Ragnarok” watch party in April 2020 and said that fans will learn more about Korg’s culture and where he came from.
Chris Hemsworth shared similar thoughts on the storyline, telling The Philadelphia Inquirer, that it’s “one of the best scripts I’ve read in years.”
“It’s Taika at his most extreme, and at his best,” he said. “If the version I read is the one we get running with, it’s going to be pretty insane.”
“With the actors, I feel whatever makes them comfortable — whether they feel like there’s a natural choice, or a natural way for that character to go — then I’m pretty supportive,” Waititi told Variety in February 2020. “If Tessa wanted to do that, I’m in.”
Thompson also teased what fans can expect from her character in the next “Thor” film, after Thor told Valkyrie that she should be the “king” of New Asgard during “Avengers: Endgame.”
“First of all, as [the] new king, she needs to find her queen,” Thompson said at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2019. “That will be her first order of business. She has some ideas. Keep you posted.”
At San Diego Comic-Con, the actress surprised fans when she appeared on stage with the hammer and revealed that she’ll play a female version of Thor.
“[She’s] a Thor,” Waititi told Entertainment Tonight. “There’s still the other Thor, the original Thor [played by Hemsworth].”
Speaking to Variety in October 2019, the director also said that he’d love to incorporate Jane’s breast cancer storyline that is prevalent in the comics.
“I think that’s a really powerful part of the books,” he said. “I think it’s really cool that she’s fighting this thing and there’s two battles going on. Personally, I really love that storyline, but whether it ends up in the film is yet to be seen.”
A few months later while talking again to Variety, Waititi said that he wasn’t sure if Portman’s character would have cancer in the final version of “Thor 4.”
“That comics run was a big inspiration, and was an influence on the first few drafts,” he said. “But at Marvel, we always change everything. I could say one thing right now, and in two years, it will be the complete opposite — or that thing won’t exist. We continue writing even in post-production.”
Portman herself seemed to confirm the storyline during a 2020 interview with Fatherly, saying that the movie is “based on the graphic novel of the ‘Mighty Thor.’ She’s going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side.”
Disney confirmed his casting in December and said that he’ll be playing comic-book character Gorr the God Butcher, who, as the name suggests, loathes gods.
Bale is no stranger to starring in comic-book films, having previously led Christopher Nolan’s “Batman” trilogy as the titular character between 2005 and 2012.
“That’ll be very interesting, nobody knows, maybe I shouldn’t have said anything,” he added.
Then in November 2020, multiple outlets reported that Chris Pratt will be part of “Thor 4.” Pratt himself confirmed it when he commented on a workout photo Hemsworth posted and jokingly told the actor to “stop working out” since they’re going to be in the same movie.
It would make sense for the Guardians to appear, considering that Thor was last seen on a spacecraft with Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Star-Lord (Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), and Nebula (Karen Gillan) in “Endgame.”
Sif, a close friend of Thor, appeared in “Thor” and “Thor: The Dark World.” Alexander also portrayed the character on season two of “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and season one of “Loki.”
Back in 2017, the actress told Yahoo Entertainment that she was asked to return for “Thor: Ragnarok,” but couldn’t due to her filming schedule for the series “Blindspot.”
Meanwhile, Ruffalo told Stephen Colbert that he wasn’t sure if he’d be portraying Hulk/Bruce Banner again in the MCU, but made it clear that he wouldn’t mind continuing.
2022 will be a jam-packed year for superhero movies as Marvel has two more films scheduled for release: “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”