This awesome McThor cosplayer is going to show up in the next 'Thor' movie

Kirsten Acuna/Insider If you’ve ever been to New York Comic Con, you’ve probably seen McThor.

Chris Hemsworth won’t be the only God of Thunder you see in the next “Thor” movie. Pay attention close when “Thor: Ragnarok” hits theatres next November and you may spot a Ronald McDonald-themed Thor in the film.

INSIDER caught up with Brandon Isaacson — known as McThor in the cosplay world for dressing up as the McDonald’s themed Thor — at New York Comic Con.

When we asked him if he’s ever heard from McDonald’s about his costume, he said he hasn’t; however, he has gotten the attention of Marvel.

“My picture is being used in the new ‘Thor 3’ movie as an Easter egg,” says Isaacson. “I haven’t heard from them, but I want to hear from someone. It’s in a newspaper stand and they have a Thor article.”

Hemsworth himself recently tweeted a photo of himself and Loki actor Tom Hiddleston on the set of “Thor: Ragnarok” and, as Isaacson said, you can spot a photo of him on the cover of a few newspapers on the right.

Isaacson noted it’s a photo of him taken at New York Comic Con last year.

Here’s a closer look at it.

@chrishemsworth/Twitter The headline on ‘The Colonial Post’ reads ‘Hammer Attack.’

Pretty cool, right?

Isaacson says since he’s seen the image, he’s been trying to get a hold of someone at Disney or Marvel to find out how to get a copy of the paper.

“I don’t want money. I don’t need anything. I don’t care if you use it without my permission, just get me a copy of that paper. That’s all I want,” Isaacson told us.

Disney and Marvel, make this happen.

