Thor 2 Director Saddles Up For November 2013 Release

Marvel Studios has announced that Patty Jenkins will direct Thor 2, which will be released in theatres on Friday, November 15, 2013. Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman will return to star in the film along with Tom Hiddleston. Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige will produce the sequel to this summer’s blockbuster Thor, which has grossed over $448 million worldwide to date.

Thor 2 seems a bit of an out of norm placement for Patty Jenkins, who previously directed Monster starring Charlize Theron, who won an Academy Award for her performance in the film. Jenkins, who received an Emmy nomination for directing the pilot of AMC’s acclaimed series The Killing, has also directed episodes of Entourage and Arrested Development. Most recently, she directed Pearl, one of the five short films that comprise Lifetime’s original movie Five.



MovieWeb fans sounding off in comments to the story on our site seem to be mostly willing to give Jenkins the benefit of the doubt and are, for the most part, reserving judgment until the previews and trailers start to make the rounds. Some concerns revolve around the scope of the project and the budget compared to the previous projects she’s helmed (especially recently TV) and the question as to her ability faithfully deliver the mythos.

In addition to Thor 2, Marvel Studios is currently scheduled to release The Avengers on May 4, 2012, and Iron Man 3 which is slated for release on May 3, 2013.

