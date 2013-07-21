Cool Concept Art From 'Captain America,' 'Thor 2,' And 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

During Marvel’s Comic-Con panel they revealed a sneak peek at the next “Avengers” and Tom Hiddleston showed up to premiere new footage of the next “Thor” movie.



Marvel also released concept art for its next three films, “Thor: The Dark World,” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” and “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

Check them out below.

This character poster for “Thor” is electrifying.

Here’s “Captain America”:

And “Guardians of the Galaxy” which will come to theatres next August:

