Thomson: Revenue Up 11%, Reuters Deal On Track

Stamford-based Thomson (TOC) says Q3 revenue increased 11%, to $1.8 billion, and operating profit decreased 1% to $312 million. Strip out one-time costs related to the upcoming Reuters acquisition and an “efficiency initiative” ($53 million) and a legal settlement ($13 million), and operating profit was up 16%.

Thomson said almost all of its business units are chugging along nicely, with overall organic revenue growth of 6%. Legal (WestLaw, etc) was up 8%; the laggard was its Healthcare unit, which saw organic growth drop by 4%.

Meanwhile the company said its planned $17.5 billion deal to snap up Reuters is basically done except for regulatory review; it plans on completing the deal “in or around” Q1 08.

