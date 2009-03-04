Thomson Reuters Builds A Web-Only TV Network

Thomson Reuters built TV studios in New York, London and Hong Kong. But the sets aren’t meant to appear on TV. They’re for your computer.



In the next few months, the company will launch a new video-on-demand service “meant for the 550,000 financial professionals who have a Thomson Reuters screen on their desks,” CEO Devin Wenig told the New York Times.

The selling point is supposed to be the VOD service’s impressive sounding search features. Details the Times, (our bullet-points):

Each video is accompanied on screen by a searchable transcript, with a set of key words highlighted at the top.

Clicking anywhere on the transcript causes the video to jump to that point.

A user can search the entire database of videos for any that mention a particular topic, person, industry or company.

The service can compile a montage that pulls out the quick bits of relevant video on a subject and strings them together.

