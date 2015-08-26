It looks like Thomson Holidays is having an IT nightmare after a big data breach

Thomson Holiday, the travel agent owned by German giant TUI AG, looks like it’s having a fair bit of technology trouble.

The BBC revealed over the weekend that Thomson accidentally sent out an email to customers revealing the travel dates, addresses, and phone numbers of around 500 customers.

Here’s a customer recounting the issue on Thomson’s Facebook wall:

Thomson downplayed the breach, saying it was a “genuine error” and the email had been successfully recalled in a number of instances.

In an emailed statement sent to Business Insider, Thomson says: “We are aware of an email that was sent in error, which shared a small number of customers’ information. The error was identified very quickly and the email was recalled, which was successful in a significant number of cases.”

“We would like to apologise to our customers involved and reassure them that we take data security very seriously and we are urgently investigating the matter to ensure this situation will not be repeated.”

There’s at least anecdotal evidence that some customers are considering cancelling their holidays in light of the data breach, for fear they might be burgled while they’re away. Thomson wouldn’t comment on cancellations.

But it looks like the accidental email could be just one manifestation of an IT system that’s in trouble. Here are some of the comments from social media:

And on Twitter:

@ThomsonHolidays again more personal details from someone else’s booking have been sent to me. Comment? @WhichUK

— Neil Blanchard (@red_stripe) August 25, 2015

We’ve reached out to Thomson for comment on the IT issues their facing but the company says it will take a day for them to get back to us. We’ll update this piece when we hear back.

Thomson’s parent company TUI AG is retiring the Thomson brand, following a £5.6 billion merger with its German sister company last December.

So far investors don’t seem phased by any of these IT glitches — shares in TUI tanked in line with the market yesterday, but are up 1.2% today.

