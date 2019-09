Photo: Yodel Anecdotal

This morning we learned that Yahoo CEO Scott Thompson has thyroid cancer.The good news: thyroid cancer is, according to About.com, ” one of the least deadly and most survivable cancers.”



It has a 5-year survivability rate of 97%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.