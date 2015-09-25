This year's Nobel Prize predictions include revolutionary inventions in gene editing and powerful batteries

Few honours attract as much excitement in the world of science as the Nobel Prizes.

Each year, media company Thomson Reuters releases its annual list of the researchers it thinks are most likely to win the prize in physiology or medicine, chemistry, physics, and economics.

So far, they have been pretty spot on: Since 2002, they have accurately forecast 37 Nobel Prize winners. The 2015 Nobel Laureates will be announced between October 5 and 12.

And this year, a higher-than-usual number of the potential laureates are women.

Thomson Reuters bases its predictions on which scientific studies had the greatest number of citations, or mentions by other studies.

Here are the scientists they have named as being in the running this year.

Chemistry

Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna were selected as potential chemistry winners for developing a method to edit genes known as CRISPR/Cas9 (illustrated above). The technique holds potential to cure deadly genetic diseases, but it’s also raised some major ethical concerns.

Physics

Deborah S. Jin might win a physics Nobel for pioneering work on atomic gases at super-cold temperatures. They created the first zero-viscosity fluid, or superfluid (like the helium superfluid above), formed by subatomic particles called fermions at low temperatures.

Physiology or medicine

Jeffrey I. Gordon was selected as a possible Nobel winner for medicine for demonstrating how the microbes that live in our gut (such as the E. coli shown above) have major impacts on our overall health, from our metabolisms to our physiology.

