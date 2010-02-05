Thomas Talks And Kennedy Wusses Out On Citizens United

On the heels of Justice Alito’s head shake heard ’round the world, the feelings of other SCOTUS Justices are attracting notice.



On Tuesday, Justice Clarence Thomas, who voted with the majority on the main holding of the Citizens United ruling but also issued a loan partial dissent, spoke at Stetson University College in Florida.

He pointed out that he avoided the State of the Union because it had become a partisan platform, and voiced his surprise that there is such distaste for the Citizens United ruling.

New York Times: “I found it fascinating that the people who were editorializing against it were The New York Times Company and The Washington Post Company,” Justice Thomas said. “These are corporations.”

And yesterday, Justice Anthony M. Kennedy appeared at Pepperdine University School of Law. When the discussion turned to Citizens United, Kennedy, who authored the majority opinion went vague.

Los Angeles Times: Kennedy would say only that it was “important to have robust, principled debate after opinions,” and suggested that was best left to the legal community.

Ashby Jones’ Law Blog perspective is here. Full coverage of the respective speeches at LA Times and NY Times.

