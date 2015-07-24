An impressive collection of classic American cars is about to be auctioned off

Graham Rapier
1966 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396/375 CoupeRusso and Steele

Atlanta-based entrepreneur Thomas Scott has amassed some impressive vehicles over the years.

In August, his collection of classic American cars from the 1960s and 70s will be sold to the highest bidder at Russo and Steele auction houses in Monterey, California.

The cars aren’t the first that come to mind when you think quintessential American muscle, but that’s the point, says Scott. Fronting the collection are six original, number-matching Buick Rivieras.

“I came across a very original Buick Riviera as part of another extensive collection,” Scott said in a statement. “I realised how incredibly cool and different they were for their time and on top of that, they’re very streetable, easy to drive and easy to enjoy. Rivieras are truly wonderful machines.”

1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1

1969 Pontiac Grand Prix

1969 Dodge Coronet 440 RT Convertible

1970 Buick Riviera GS Coupe

1969 Buick Riviera GS

1967 Dodge Coronet 440 RT Convertible

1967 Buick Skylark GS 400 Convertible

1965 Buick Riviera GS Coupe

1966 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396/375 Coupe

1964 Buick Riviera

1973 Buick Riviera GS Stage 1 Coupe

1966 Buick Riviera GS

