An impressive collection of classic American cars is about to be auctioned off

Atlanta-based entrepreneur Thomas Scott has amassed some impressive vehicles over the years.
In August, his collection of classic American cars from the 1960s and 70s will be sold to the highest bidder at Russo and Steele auction houses in Monterey, California.
The cars aren’t the first that come to mind when you think quintessential American muscle, but that’s the point, says Scott. Fronting the collection are six original, number-matching Buick Rivieras.
“I came across a very original Buick Riviera as part of another extensive collection,” Scott said in a statement. “I realised how incredibly cool and different they were for their time and on top of that, they’re very streetable, easy to drive and easy to enjoy. Rivieras are truly wonderful machines.”
