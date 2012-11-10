Thomas Robinson Was Suspended For Two Games For This Vicious Elbow To A Pistons Player

The NBA handed down a two-game suspension to Sacramento Kings rookie forward Thomas Robinson after he blatantly elbowed Detroit Pistons forward Jonas Jerebko in the throat Wednesday night.



The two players were jostling for position when Robinson thew his elbow back towards the face of Jerebko after the ball went out of bounds. Based on where Robinson struck Jerebko, it could have been a lot worse.

The play that resulted in a flagrant foul and an automatic ejection, and was a deplorable act by one of the league’s most promising rookies.

Watch the play unfold below:

