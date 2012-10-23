Thomas Robinson Delivered This Ferocious Slam Dunk Over Dwight Howard Last Night

Dwight Howard made his Los Angeles Lakers debut last night after spending six months recovering from back surgery. Howard scored 19 points, snatched 12 rebounds and blocked four shots in his first preseason action.



But that wasn’t the main highlight of this game.

In the third quarter, Sacramento Kings rookie power forward Thomas Robinson leapt to grab a missed three-pointer and slammed it home over top of Howard. It was pretty awesome. (H/T Pro Basketball Talk)

Watch the play here:

