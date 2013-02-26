Thomas Pynchon Is Writing A Novel About A New York Startup In The Dot-Com Bubble Era

Photo: SeanPavonePhoto / Shutterstock.com

Thomas Pynchon, the writer famous for “Gravity’s Rainbow” and “V,” is working on a new novel about a New York-based startup following the dotcom bubble of 2001.Pynchon’s new novel will be called “Bleeding Edge” and will launch Sept. 17, according to the New York Times.



According to Penguin’s minimal description of the book, the story will cover “the lull between the collapse of the dot-com boom and the terrible events of September 11.”

