Thomas Pink Makes Ties Actually Useful For Something

There haven’t been many developments in ties lately. They get wider and thinner as years pass. Most of the feasible knots are well known. Otherwise it’s just silk and stiching.



But Thomas Pink has actually invented a new tie with a new level of functionality. This clever accessory serves as a storage for an iPod Nano or some other micro mp3 device. The tie will run $100 and should be available in Thomas Pink stores starting in September.

This is how we’ll get ourselves out of the recession: by making formerly useless items newly useful.

(via Fashionweekdaily & Going Concerrn)

