Digital trading pioneer Thomas Peterffy just listed his gigantic Greenwich estate for $65 million

Thomas Peterffy is a billionaire that made his fortune in the stock market — but not in the traditional way. Peterffy was instrumental in bringing electronic trading to reality in the late 20th century.
Now he’s selling his 80-acre estate in one of the most exclusive gated communities in Connecticut for $US65 million — $US20 million more than he paid for it in 2004, according to The Wall Street Journal. The Conyers Farm estate has three guest cottages and a 22-slot horse stable (where Peterffy kept six horses), in addition to a 8,000-square-foot main residence.
Peterffy is selling the house because he no longer uses it as his primary residence.
David Ogilvy of David Ogilvy & Associates, associated with Christie’s International Real Estate, has the listing.
The estate sits on 80 acres of former farmland in the billionaire enclave of Greenwich, Connecticut.
Conyers Farm originated as a 1,481-acre tract of land that was converted for luxury homes in the 1980s.
Thomas Peterffy, who made his fortune inventing and popularising digital trading, bought this estate in 2004 for $45 million.
On the 80-acre tract sits an 8,000-square-foot main residence, which was completely renovated by Peterffy.
