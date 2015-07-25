Digital trading pioneer Thomas Peterffy just listed his gigantic Greenwich estate for $65 million

Steven Rossi The 80-acre estate in the exclusive Conyers Farm gated community is listed for $US20 million more than Petterfy paid it for.

Thomas Peterffy is a billionaire that made his fortune in the stock market — but not in the traditional way. Peterffy was instrumental in bringing electronic trading to reality in the late 20th century.

Now he’s selling his 80-acre estate in one of the most exclusive gated communities in Connecticut for $US65 million — $US20 million more than he paid for it in 2004, according to The Wall Street Journal. The Conyers Farm estate has three guest cottages and a 22-slot horse stable (where Peterffy kept six horses), in addition to a 8,000-square-foot main residence.

Peterffy is selling the house because he no longer uses it as his primary residence.

David Ogilvy of David Ogilvy & Associates, associated with Christie’s International Real Estate, has the listing.

The estate sits on 80 acres of former farmland in the billionaire enclave of Greenwich, Connecticut. Conyers Farm originated as a 1,481-acre tract of land that was converted for luxury homes in the 1980s. Since then, many billionaires and celebrities have moved into the area. Thomas Peterffy, who made his fortune inventing and popularising digital trading, bought this estate in 2004 for $45 million. On the 80-acre tract sits an 8,000-square-foot main residence, which was completely renovated by Peterffy. Inside, the living room is two-story with a country-inspired design. The kitchen is eat-in, with large wooden cabinetry. The appliances are clearly top of the line. A breakfast three-season sits off the kitchen. A formal, country-style dining room with a fireplace also sits off the kitchen. The library has a built-in bookcase and butler's pantry. Common throughout the home are double window doors that open up to the pristine farmland. Also common are sloped ceilings, which let in more light from the oversize windows. The master's suite on the first floor has the same double window doors, as well as a fireplace. The bulk of the home's eight bedrooms are at the top of this staircase. The slanted ceilings make the placement of Peterffy's artwork look slightly awkward. Nearly every room has its own fireplace, as well as recessed lighting. Terrace access is also common in the bedrooms. Some of the rooms even have skylights. Bathroom amenities include bidets. Out back, a stone walkway takes visitors through the sizable property. A pool holds court in the bucolic backyard, as well as a tennis court.

