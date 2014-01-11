Olympic Ski Jumper Suffers Terrifying Crash In Austria

Three-time Olympic ski jump champion Thomas Morgenstern was taken to the hospital after a scary crash during training for the ski flying World Cup in Austria.

According to Salzburg.com, he could move his arms and legs and was responsive on the scene. He lost balance in mid air before flipping over and landing hard on his back.

It’s his second bad crash in the last two months.

Here’s the video. Horrific:

The AP reports that he was talking on the scene, but briefly lost consciousness.

Morgenstern, 27, has won three gold medals — two at the 2006 Turin games, and one in Vancouver in 2010.

The 2014 Sochi Olympics begin in less than a month.

