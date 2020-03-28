Trump and John Kerry came together to dunk on 1 GOP congressman on Twitter over the coronavirus stimulus

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., stops to speak with reporters as he leaves the Capitol after the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act was passed in the House on Friday, March 27, 2020.

President Donald Trump and Former Secretary of State John Kerry came together for once – over their frustration with a GOP representative.

The politicians had some choice words for Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who almost delayed the coronavirus relief package’s passage by requiring a formal vote.

The $US2 trillion plan passed in the House Friday afternoon, despite Massey’s call for a recorded vote.

American politicians on opposite sides of the aisle don’t tend to agree on much in today’s political climate. But on Friday, politicians from the GOP and the Democratic party, including President Donald Trump and former Secretary of State John Kerry, came together in a series of curse-laden tweets.

The unlikely coalition came together in frustration with Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who called for a recorded vote to pass the $US2 trillion bipartisan coronavirus emergency relief package. Massie’s insistence that all members of the House be present to formally vote on the bill would have forced many representatives to travel back to Washington, DC from their home districts and further delayed the stimulus, Politico reported.

Trump tweeted that the Kentucky Republican was a “third rate Grandstander” who “just wants the publicity.” Kerry, who has long been a foe of the president, shared the tweet in agreement. “Breaking news: Congressman Massie has tested positive for being an a-shole,” Kerry said in a tweet. “He must be quarantined to prevent the spread of his massive stupidity. He’s given new meaning to the term #Masshole. (Finally, something the president and I can agree on!)”

Breaking news: Congressman Massie has tested positive for being an asshole. He must be quarantined to prevent the spread of his massive stupidity. He's given new meaning to the term #Masshole. (Finally, something the president and I can agree on!) https://t.co/N1CNLPsZjc — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) March 27, 2020

The budding friendship continued as Trump tweeted that he “never knew John Kerry had such a good sense of humour.”

Liberal Twitter personality Dr. Eugene Gu was one of many to marvel at this unlikely pairing.

Thomas Massie is so bad and such a grandstander that he has gotten Donald J. Trump and John Kerry to both agree on what a douchebag he is. That is quite an accomplishment. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 27, 2020

Writer Rick Wilson sang the same tune, writing, “Who knew it would be Thomas Massie who united America at long last?”

Who knew it would be Thomas Massie who united America at long last? — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 27, 2020

Massie defended his decision to delay the vote in a series of tweets, arguing that it was his constitutional responsibility to ensure a quorum would formally vote on the stimulus package.

(1/11)I swore an oath to uphold the constitution, and I take that oath seriously. In a few moments I will request a vote on the CARES Act which means members of Congress will vote on it by pushing “yes” or “no” or “present.” — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) March 27, 2020

In a comment to Politico, he said, “You know what, there are a lot who aren’t mad at me. They’re quietly expressing their support to me.”

In the end, the House had enough members present on Friday afternoon to pass the legislation and overrule Massie’s request for a recorded vote. The estimated $US2 trillion stimulus package now heads to the White House for the president’s approval.

