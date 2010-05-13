Thomas Marsico: Here's The Reason Goldman Just Had A Perfect Trading Quarter

Thomas Marsico, CEO of Marsico Capital Management, spoke with Bloomberg TV reporter Jon Erlichman about his investments in Goldman Sachs, Transocean, and Apple. He sees Goldman Sachs perfect quarter as a good thing, because it means the company is following a less risky trading policy.



0:10 Sold Transocean as a result of deepwater explosion and oil spill, because profits are set to decline

1:10 Result of oil spill will be closing of east coast and west coast drilling opportunities

2:00 Transocean still has high quality assets and will do well in the long term

4:00 Goldman is not trading a big prop book, they are using the bid-ask spread, which implies a higher earning potential and less risk, explaining how they made profits every day

