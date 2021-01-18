Meghan Markle's estranged father Thomas Markle says he's making a documentary to 'figure out what went wrong' between them

Good Morning Britain/YouTube, Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Thomas Markle said he will release a documentary about his life with Meghan Markle later this year.

Thomas Markle told The Sun that he’s working with a cinematographer on a documentary about his life with estranged daughter Meghan Markle.

“We had a good life together, up through her first marriage and her move to Canada. Then a new story begins!” Thomas Markle told the newspaper.

He added that he hopes it will help “figure out what went wrong” in his relationship with the Duchess of Sussex. They have not spoken since before her royal wedding in 2018.

Thomas, who has not spoken with Meghan and Prince Harry since before their royal wedding in 2018, told The Sun that he is working with a cinematographer and hopes to complete the project later this year.

“It begins with my life, my family, my love of theatre and television and how I got there. Then my life with Meghan, growing up, her school days until she went off to college, and when her career began,” he told The Sun.

“We had a good life together, up through her first marriage and her move to Canada. Then a new story begins! It’s kind of like ‘What happened to my baby girl,'” he added.

Thomas previously opened up about his rift with his daughter in the Channel 5 documentary “Thomas Markle: My Story.” In the documentary, which aired in the UK in January last year, Thomas admitted that he cried watching Prince Charles walk his daughter down the aisle when he couldn’t be there to do it himself.

“It was not edited in the correct order, dates were wrong, and it had too much generic public domain film added,” Thomas told The Sun of the Channel 5 documentary.

“My documentary will have some new videos and my favourite photo of my baby girl and we try to figure out what went wrong. I think we will do a good job,” he added.

Thomas and Meghan have shared contrasting accounts of their infamous fall-out. In the lead up to the royal wedding, news broke that Thomas had staged paparazzi photos â€” something which he said prompted him to text his daughter and let her know he would not attend the wedding and would make a public apology.

In text messages shared by the duchess’ legal team, both Meghan and Harry tried to convince Thomas not to speak to the press.

“If u love Meg and want to make it right please call me as there are two other options which don’t involve u having to speak to the media, who incidentally created this whole situation. So please call me so I can explain. Meg and I are not angry, we just need just to speak to u,” Harry wrote in one text message.

The duchess said that instead of calling or texting them back her father issued a public statement through TMZ to announce he’d had a heart attack, which was the first time the couple heard about it.

In the Channel 5 documentary, Thomas recalled a phone conversation with the duke after the heart attack, in which he claimed Harry told him: “If you had listened to me, this would not have happened to you.”

He added that Harry told him that “if I’d stayed in the house and kept the door locked and never spoken to anyone, this wouldn’t have happened.”

“To me, that was a very rude thing to say, especially when he knew I was laying in a hospital bed,” Thomas said.

The Duchess of Sussex is currently suing British newspaper The Mail on Sunday after it published excerpts from a private letter she wrote to Thomas shortly after the royal wedding.

Thomas said last year that he is willing to testify against Meghan in court.

“I wish it hadn’t come to this, but I will certainly testify against the things that have been said about me. The lies,” Thomas previously told The Sun. “When me and Meghan end up in a courtroom together, it will be quite stunning for everybody.”

Thomas’ other daughter and Meghan’s half sister, Samantha Markle, is also sharing her perspective on her relationship with the duchess in a new book.

In the memoir, “The Diary Of Princess Pushy’s Sister Part 1,” which will be published in the US on February 1, Samantha plans to share “the truth about her life and family against all odds and ultimatums, as a royal fairy tale plummets from the tea towels. Sometimes the truth really is stranger than fiction,” according to the online book blurb.

Representatives for the Duchess of Sussex declined to comment when contacted by Insider.

