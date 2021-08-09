Meghan Markle’s estranged brother calls her ‘shallow’ in teaser for his appearance on ‘Big Brother Australia’

Thomas Markle Jr. (right) has not spoken to his half sister Meghan Markle (left) since 2018. Chris Jackson/via Getty Images, Gilbert Carrasquillo/via Getty Images

Thomas Markle Jr., Meghan Markle’s older half-brother, will appear on Australia’s “Big Brother VIP.”

In a teaser for the reality show released on Sunday, Markle Jr. called Meghan “very shallow.”

He has not spoken to Meghan since 2018 – but said he warned Prince Harry she would “ruin his life.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Thomas Markle Jr., Meghan Markle’s older half-brother, teased his appearance on “Big Brother VIP” by calling her “shallow” in a new trailer for the Australian reality show released on Sunday.

Markle Jr., 55, is set to appear on “Big Brother VIP” in Australia alongside a celebrity lineup including Caitlyn Jenner and former aide to Donald Trump Omarosa Manigault Newman.

While a release date for the show has yet to be announced, the “Big Brother AU” Twitter account released a clip introducing the cast, during which Markle Jr. presented himself to viewers as “Meghan Markle’s brother.”

“I’m the biggest brother of them all,” he said. “I told Prince Harry that I think she’s going to ruin your life. She’s very shallow.”

-Big Brother AU (@BigBrotherAU) August 8, 2021

With regards to his interaction with Prince Harry, Markle Jr. could be referring to a hand-written letter he said he sent to Prince Harry just before their wedding, published by InTouch magazine in May 2018.

In the letter, which Harry has not publicly said he has received or read, Markle Jr. told the Duke of Sussex “it’s not too late” to call off the engagement and called his union with Markle the “biggest mistake in royal wedding history.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on their wedding day on May 19, 2018. Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex has not been in contact with her father, Thomas Markle Sr., or his side of the family since before her 2018 royal wedding.

In her interview with Oprah in March, she opened up about why her father’s decision to lie to her about working with the British tabloids in the lead up to her wedding shifted their relationship, and said that it was a significant turning point in her relationship with him.

“That, for me, has really resonated, especially now as a mother,” she said. “I look at Archie and I think about this child, and I genuinely can’t imagine doing anything to intentionally cause pain to my child. I can’t imagine it. So it’s hard for me to reconcile that.”

She went on to praise her mother Doria Ragland for staying out of the press. “Look, they’ve hunted my mom down,” the duchess said. “You’ve never heard her say a word. She’s remained in silent dignity for four years.”

It’s not the first time Markle Jr. has publicly criticized his younger half-sister. In April 2020, he called the Markle name a “curse,” blaming the duchess for his struggles to find employment and said that being “associated” with her had “nearly destroyed him.”

Speaking to the Australian publication New Idea, he said: “I am homeless and could have been under a bridge with a cardboard sign begging for money but thankfully my mum has taken me in.”

“Meghan could have helped me or got someone else at the palace to do so,” he added.

Representatives for Meghan Markle did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.