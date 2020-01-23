Thomas Markle says he cried seeing Meghan Markle walk down the aisle because he was 'jealous' of Prince Charles

Channel 5, Jonathan Brady/WPA Pool/Getty Images Thomas Markle said he was jealous of Prince Charles while watching the royal wedding.

Thomas Markle said he “cried” watching Prince Charles walk his daughter down the aisle in 2018.

In the new Channel 5 documentary, “Thomas Markle: My Story,” he spoke about his broken relationship with the duchess.

He added that he hopes Meghan’s son “has my nose because every time they see Archie they’re gonna see me.”

Meghan Markle‘s estranged father said he “cried” when watching the royal wedding from his TV screen in 2018.

In the Channel 5 documentary “Thomas Markle: My Story,” the 75-year-old spoke about feeling “jealous” of the Prince of Wales after he couldn’t make it to the wedding due to health reasons.

“My daughter looked beautiful. I wish that I could have been there with her,” Thomas said.

“I was certainly appreciative Charles was there. I was jealous of him, I really wanted to do that. I admit I cried a bit about that. To this day I can’t forget that moment.”

WPA Pool/Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day.

He added that Harry should have asked him in person for his blessing to marry Meghan, rather than to speak with him over the phone.

Thomas hasn’t spoken to Harry or Meghan since their fall-out before the wedding. The duchess sent him a letter in October 2018, which he later allowed the Mail on Sunday to publish excerpts from.

The duchess is now suing the publication over the misuse of private information, infringement of copyright, and breach of the Data Protection Act 2008.

In court documents provided by the Mail on Sunday, Thomas admitted he sent a letter back to the couple, asking them to “fake” that they had made amends “so the press will finally shut up.”

Thomas also spoke about his grandson, Archie, in the documentary.

He said he hopes the 8-month-old “has my nose because every time they see Archie they’re gonna see me.”

“Meghan was my most important relationship and my pride and joy,” he said. “I miss Meghan. I miss who she was. I don’t know she is now. That’s the problem.”

Thomas discussed Meghan and Harry’s decision to leave the royal family too, saying that it’s “embarrassing” to him.

“Apparently $US3 million and a 26-bedroom home isn’t enough for them,” he said, in reference to taxpayer funds that the couple spent towards their Frogmore Cottage home.

The couple announced last week that they are planning to pay the funds back and keep Frogmore Cottage as their UK home base.

“I don’t know, I can’t go much further into that. It’s kind of embarrassing to me,” he added.

