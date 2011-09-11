JPMorgan: Here's A Trade That Works '100% Of The Time'

Sam Ro
Thomas Lee JP morgan StrategistJP Morgan US Equity Strategist Thomas Lee

Earlier this weekend, we pointed you to the Citigroup Economic Surprise Index (CESI).  As you can see, the index is rising out of a trough.JP Morgan’s Thomas Lee dug into this figure in his September 8 US Equity Strategy Flash.

“Overall, economic surprise has been to the upside and evident in the rise of the [CESI] to -42, its best reading since 05/17,” said Lee. He provides this chart:

0908 CESI

Lee added, “Historically, whenever this index has risen from a trough, Cyclicals have outperformed 100% of the time.

Then in a classic told-you-so move, he points you to a his June 1 note.

In his June 1 US Equity Strategy Flash, Lee said, “We have found economic surprise indices (CESI, the Citi Economic Surprise Index in this case, CESIUSD index) to be a historically reliable signal for both Cyclical (vs.Defensive) relative performance as well as for S&P 500 absolute return…Figure 5 shows the [CESI] since 2003 and highlights the points where it troughed after having reached a reading of -50 or worse. The current [CESI] reading is at or below past trough levels, suggesting a trough in economic momentum is likely near.”  Here’s Figure 5 from that June 1 note:

0601 CESI

So, there you go. He called it. And he has been calling it.

But, going back to his September 8 note, Lee tempers his comment by saying, “Of course, investors remain wary due to issues in Europe.”

