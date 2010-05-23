Meet The Ultimate Gold Bull With Far More Exposure Than Most Central Banks

Thomas Kaplan of Tigris Financial is probably world’s ultimate gold bull.



Even George Soros and John Paulson take notes from him, following him into certain investments.

He’s virtually gone all-in on the yellow metal.

WSJ:

He has gone further than perhaps any other major investor, betting the majority of his wealth on gold and other precious metals. And it reflects his deeply held conviction that global economic instability could bring rising demand for gold.

Through his firm, Tigris Financial Group, and affiliates, Mr. Kaplan has loaded up on bullion and bought up properties in 17 countries on five continents, where geologists are exploring for more. Tigris subsidiaries have taken stakes in mining companies, including tiny firms that have yet to produce an ounce.

Though he won’t disclose how much physical gold he owns, Mr. Kaplan, who is 47 years old, controls up to 30% of the shares in some so-called junior miners. Together, his holdings amount to a nearly $2 billion bet on gold, more than the Brazilian central bank’s bullion is currently worth.

Having more the Brazil means he has more than most countries’ central banks out there.

“You’ve got a perfect storm with no apparent solution,” he said. “If the world does well, gold will be fine. If the world doesn’t do well, gold will also do fine … but a lot of other things could collapse.”

The most interesting question we’d like to ask him is in what potential scenario he could envision gold falling.

