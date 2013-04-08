This California Law School Has The Most Unemployed AND Most Indebted Students

Thomas Jefferson Law School in San Diego.

A San Diego law school with a lot of indebted students has topped a National Law Journal ranking of law schools with the highest percentage of jobless graduates.



More than 31 per cent of Thomas Jefferson School of Law’s graduates had not gotten any job at all nine months out of school, according to NLJ, which cited American Bar Association data.

Unemployment could be particularly painful for Thomas Jefferson Law grads. Its graduates have an average debt load of $168,800 — more than any other law school, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Other California law schools also had relatively high number of new graduates who hadn’t secured any work nine months out of school, according to NLJ.

University of San Francisco School of Law came in second at 30 per cent, followed by University of La Verne College of Law at 29.8 per cent and Western State University College of Law at 27.7 per cent.

The report about grim job prospects at these schools is hardly surprising, given the nearly constant negative drumbeat of negative news about the legal industry.

In March, the ABA Journal reported that just half of all law school graduates had the kind of permanent, full-time legal jobs that most people probably went to law school to get.

