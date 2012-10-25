An Ex-Staffer's Revelation Could Doom A Law School Accused Of Massive Fraud

Photo: Columbia Pictures

An ex-employee of Thomas Jefferson School of Law says her boss told her to distort the employment statistics of its graduates, according to a sworn declaration.The declaration was filed in a class action that a Thomas Jefferson grad filed claiming it deliberately misleads aspiring lawyers about their job prospects.



That suit was part of a wave of litigation accusing law schools of lying just to get prospective students in the door.

As part of the suit against Jefferson, the school’s former career services director Karen Grant submitted a declaration alleging some pretty shocking practices at that school.

Grant says her boss instructed her to fudge employment stats reported to NALP, which tracks legal industry statistics, as well as the American Bar Association.

Her boss told her to mark students as “employed” if they had any kind of job since graduation – even if they lost that job, Grant says.

When Grant expressed reservations about that practice, the sworn declaration says, her boss told her “everybody does it” and it’s “no big deal.”

Law School Transparency first reported Dean’s declaration on Tuesday.

Rudy Hasl, Thomas Jefferson’s dean, told that publication he questions the ex-employee’s reliability, and that the school stands behind its stats.

The ABA, meanwhile, says “the actions of a few schools have called into question the integrity of all,” according to Law School Transprency.

