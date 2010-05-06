I Interviewed For A Job With The CEO Sued For Sending Porn To An Intern!

Remember Thomas Guerriero, the CEO who was sued yesterday for sending dirty sexts, emails and a porn video to his 20-year old intern?



Hard not to.

Well, we spoke to someone who’s interviewed at Guerriero’s company, Guerriero Wealth Holdings.

Our source didn’t want us to use his name, because he works in finance. We also haven’t been able to independently verify any of his story, including having done an interview there.

We’ll call our source Mike.

(We reached out to Thomas for this story, and he said he couldn’t answer any questions and referred us to another number, where we left a message.)

Mike saw a job posting on a NYU job board for an investment banking position (probably something like this job posting, which the firm has live online now), so he went to interview at Guerrierio Wealth Management. He said he walked in and there were dusty posters framed on the walls and plastic plants in the corners. He said he was then ushered with around 30 other interviewers into a conference room. It’s “really cheap and tacky looking and it has plastic chairs.”

Photo Mike sent us of the Guerriero Wealth Management office

“I would be embarrassed to take clients there,” Mike says.”Then some young guys (mid 20s) walk in, all dressed in cheap suits, with no elegance or formal manners, and start pitching us about the firm and their god, Anthony Thomas Guerriero ‘ATG'”.

“Then we had to fill out a questionnaire asking very personal questions, social security number, wealthy people we know, their phone numbers, etc… To my surprise, most people filled it out.”

After the pitch, they start ushering a few guys at a time away for more in-depth interviews.

“While I’m waiting in that conference room, the guys working there start engaging in small talk with us. They asked us very personal questions: Who did you vote for in 2008? What are your sexual preferences?”

After about 3 hours of small talk, Mike was shown into a room, where two guys no older than 21 “screened” him for a minute and then brought him in to meet the boss, Thomas Guerriero. Guerriero’s office is nicer, but he has on a cheap suit and it seems to Mike as though he just manipulates all these young kids into thinking he’s a hot shot who’s going to make them rich and famous.

Karen Lo

“He looks at least 10 years older than the photo you have of him.” (The photo above.)”He’s probably late thirties; he’s graying,” Mike tells us. He’s by far the oldest one in the office, he says: Everyone else is very young.

This is the firm’s business model, according to Mike. The kids pay approximately $800 for classes at Guerriero Wealth Holdings’ affiliate The Guerriero Institute that will train them to become “financial professionals.” Then they start working for Guerriero and hopefully bring in new wealth management or consulting business.

“It’s like he’s running a boiler room,” Mike says.

We asked Mike what he thought about the sexual harassment lawsuit filed yesterday by former intern Karen Lo (right). He said he was surprised.

“But then again he didn’t seem smart and there were a lot of Asian kids there.”

